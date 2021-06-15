Avidian Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of the Company's private placement first announced on April 26, 2021 (the "Offering"). Within the first tranche, the Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $5,218,411 through the sale of 26,897,774 hard dollar units (the "HD Units") at a price of $0.15 per HD Unit and 6,576,364 common shares of the Company issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.18 per FT Share. The Company expects to close the second tranche of the Offering on or about June 17, 2021. The Company reserves the right to up-size the Offering by 25%.