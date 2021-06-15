FuelPositive Announces CAD$5 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCMKTS: NHHHF) is pleased to announce it has entered into a subscription agreement with certain U.S. institutional investors for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$5 million in a private placement in the United States, comprised of 20,833,333 common shares and warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 20,833,333 common shares at a purchase price of CAD$0.24 per common share and associated warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of CAD$0.275 per common share and exercise period of five years. The net proceeds of the private placement will be used by the Company to rapidly advance the production of the Company’s Phase 2 commercial clean NH3 demonstration systems and for general corporate purposes.

The private placement is expected to close on or about June 17, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement in the United States.

No securities were offered or sold to Canadian residents in connection with the private placement.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release shall not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian-based growth stage company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions, including clean ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries, systems and applications.

Cautionary Statement

