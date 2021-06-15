 
Netcore Cloud's Customer Engagement Platform helps Vietnam e-commerce major, Sendo, boost web and mobile app transactions by over 51%

MUMBAI, India, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud, the leading global full-stack martech company today announced that Sendo, one of the leading e-commerce brands in Vietnam, has increased sales on their website and mobile app by over 51%, with its AI-led multi-channel customer engagement platform.

Sendo is the largest home-grown Vietnamese e-commerce retailer and one of the top-10 online commerce platforms in Southeast Asia, connecting over 30 million buyers and 500,000 sellers nationwide.

As an app-first e-commerce brand, Sendo needed a robust multi-channel marketing platform to personalize customer engagement across their website and mobile app. Additionally, since Sendo offered multiple limited time-bound sales promotions, they also needed to craft and deliver personalized communication to relevant customer segments without delay. 

This tied right back to Netcore's core competency, having been a formidable player in the 1:1 customer engagement space for over 20 years. In fact, 75% of Asia's unicorns leverage Netcore to effectively engage and retain their customers at scale.

In response to Sendo's challenges, Netcore's advanced customer engagement platform helped them analyze and engage with their customers across email, website, and mobile app. These personalized and contextual onsite notifications were triggered based on specific user events on their website and mobile app - helping them deliver seamless e-shopping experiences while also driving 26% of web traffic to their mobile app.

In addition, Sendo leveraged Netcore Smart Push, an industry-first technology to increase app push notification delivery which resulted in a 21% increase in app launches. Their time-sensitive app push notification campaigns were also delivered at 2X speed; positively impacting engagement and conversions.

Duc Pham, Buyer Engagement Director at Sendo, commented, "Netcore Cloud has helped us increase app engagement by 21% and overall online transactions by 51%. Their team has always ensured excellent service levels and has consulted us to leverage the best solution for all our business leads."

Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business at Netcore Cloud, further elaborated, "The e-commerce industry is witnessing tremendous growth in terms of customer acquisition; especially in Southeast Asia. The pressing need to engage intelligently with customers to magnify CLTV and retention through hyper-personalized experiences is something that Netcore Cloud has excelled in over the years. We are delighted to be playing a vital role in Sendo's incredible growth story and look forward to helping them scale new heights in customer and revenue growth in the future as well."

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud is a globally recognized martech SaaS company. It offers full-stack martech products that help product and growth marketers deliver AI-powered intelligent customer experiences across all customer touchpoints. The platform is an all-in-one solution for building unified views of customers, orchestrating omnichannel communication journeys, personalizing the apps and websites, optimizing user experience, real-time reporting and actionable analytics.  All the products are designed to scale, with a focus on ROI. Netcore Cloud delivers 12+ billion emails, and tracks 100+ billion marketing events every month for world's top marketers.

Netcore Cloud serves 5000+ clients across 18 countries. Industry leading brands like Celcom, TNG Digital, Fave, Standard Chartered Bank, Star Media, AirAsia BIG, PizzaHut Malaysia, McDonalds Malaysia, Malindo Air, Hermo, MPH Online, and FlowerChimp, Thi Truong Si,, YHL, and Hnammobile trust Netcore Cloud to power their customer acquisition, engagement, and retention goals. 

Netcore Cloud has been in business for 20+ years, is a leader in Asia and is expanding its presence in the US, EU, and South America.  It operates out of India, USA, Germany, Nigeria, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and UAE.

