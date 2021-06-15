 
YOC AG: Announcement of the early redemption of the YOC convertible bond 2018 - 2022

YOC AG: Announcement of the early redemption of the YOC convertible bond 2018 - 2022

Berlin, 15 June 2021 - YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) announces the early redemption of all convertible bonds issued in financial year 2018. The convertible bonds with a total nominal amount of EUR 1.56 million were issued with a four-year maturity until July 2022 and were convertible into a maximum of 193,825 ordinary shares of YOC AG.

On 30 March 2021, Eiffel Investment Group SAS (formerly Alto Invest S.A) declared the conversion of convertible bonds with a total nominal amount of EUR 1.5 million into a total of 187,500 no-par value shares of YOC AG. YOC AG transferred these 187,500 no-par shares to Eiffel Investment Group SAS in April 2021, making also use of 4,000 YOC shares held in its own portfolio.

As a result, in April 2021 the share capital and the total number of voting rights of YOC AG increased by 183,500 to now a total of 3,476,478 shares and voting rights, respectively.

The remaining total of 6,325 convertible bonds will now be redeemed early. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the bond § 6 (2), the early redemption will be made at 110% on July 31, 2021.

Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance of YOC AG: "We are pleased that with Eiffel Investment Group SAS, another long-term oriented institutional shareholder now holds a 5.4% stake in YOC AG and will accompany our further development."


About YOC

YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X(R) we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile applications. By using the platform VIS.X(R) and YOC's proprietary ad formats, advertisers can increase awareness for their brand or products in combination with high-quality advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our platform VIS.X(R). As a pioneer in mobile advertising, the company has been operating since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since 2009. The company's headquarters are located in Berlin. The company also operates branches in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Vienna and Warsaw. Further information on the YOC Group and our products can be found at yoc.com.


Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com


