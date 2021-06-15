 
Presenting strategy to accelerate Equinor’s transition

Today, Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) presents its strategy to accelerate the company’s transition while growing cash flow and returns.

Key highlights from the strategy update:

  • Accelerating the transition and setting an ambition to reach a 40% reduction in net carbon intensity by 2035, on the way towards net zero by 2050.
  • Stepping up investments in renewables and low carbon solutions to more than 50% of gross annual(1) investments by 2030.
  • Growing cash flow and returns, expecting a free cash flow(2) of around USD 35 billion(3) before capital distribution in 2021 – 2026 and around 12%(3) return on average capital employed(2) in 2021 – 2030.
  • Increasing the quarterly cash dividend to 18 cents per share and introducing new share buy-back programme.

“Our strategy is backed up by clear actions to accelerate our transition while growing cash flow and returns. We are optimising our oil and gas portfolio to deliver even stronger cash flow and returns with reduced emissions from production, and we expect significant profitable growth within renewables and low carbon solutions. This is a strategy to create value as a leader in the energy transition”, says Anders Opedal, president and CEO of Equinor.

Equinor has set a clear ambition to become a net zero energy company by 2050, including emissions from production and final consumption. Today, Equinor also sets interim ambitions, aiming to reduce net carbon intensity with 20% by 2030 and 40% by 2035.

“This is a business strategy to ensure long-term competitiveness during a period with profound changes in the energy systems, as society moves towards net zero. We are building on our position as a global leader within carbon efficient production of oil and gas. We will continue to cut emissions, and in the longer term, Equinor expects to produce less oil and gas than today recognising reducing demand. Significant growth within renewables and low carbon solutions will increase the pace of change towards 2030 and 2035,” says Opedal.

Optimised oil and gas portfolio

Equinor’s oil and gas portfolio can deliver a free cashflow after tax and investments(2) of USD 45 billion(3) from 2021 to 2026. New projects coming on stream by 2030 have an average break even below 35 USD/bbl and a short payback time of less than 2.5 years(3).

On the Norwegian continental shelf, Equinor is optimising its operations to deliver strong value creation and an average annual free cash flow of around USD 4.5 billion(3) in 2021 – 2030. Further improvements at the world class Johan Sverdrup field reduces the break-even price for the full field with 25% to 15 USD/bbl. Internationally, Equinor is focusing its portfolio, exiting operated positions in unconventionals, prioritizing offshore operations where the company can utilize its core competence. The international portfolio is set to deliver strong cash flow, become more robust towards lower prices, and shows a significant upside at higher prices.

