Zur Rose Group strengthens Group Management: Madhu Nutakki to become Chief Technology Officer

Madhu Nutakki will take on the newly created position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Zur Rose Group on 1 August 2021. As a member of the Group Management, Madhu Nutakki will be responsible for establishing a flexible Group technology platform, which will develop into Zur Rose's European healthcare ecosystem, and for the functional management of the CTOs of the geographical segments and their tech hubs. As part of this Group-wide responsibility, he will help shape and mould the company's technical innovation and transformation into a healthtech provider.

With his well-founded industry-relevant expertise and many years of technology experience, the 49-year-old US national brings with him the ideal prerequisites to play this very significant role for the company. Madhu Nutakki spent twelve years at Kaiser Permanente, the largest organisation for integrated non-profit healthcare in the USA, in various management positions, most recently as V.P. Digital Health Applications and Platforms. Previously, he worked at American International Group (AIG) insurance company in New York, USA, for three years as Chief Technology Officer and Global Digital Head. He is currently with Nissan Motor Corporation in Japan as Global Head of Customer Experience and Connected Car. Madhu Nutakki holds a master's degree in Computer Engineering from Iowa State University and completed an Executive Business Management program at the Wharton School of Management at the University of Pennsylvania.