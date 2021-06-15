 
checkAd

EQS-News Zur Rose Group strengthens Group Management: Madhu Nutakki to become Chief Technology Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.06.2021, 07:00  |  21   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Zur Rose Group strengthens Group Management: Madhu Nutakki to become Chief Technology Officer

15.06.2021 / 07:00

 
Frauenfeld, 15 June 2021
Press release
 

Zur Rose Group strengthens Group Management: Madhu Nutakki to become Chief Technology Officer

Madhu Nutakki will take on the newly created position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Zur Rose Group on 1 August 2021. As a member of the Group Management, Madhu Nutakki will be responsible for establishing a flexible Group technology platform, which will develop into Zur Rose's European healthcare ecosystem, and for the functional management of the CTOs of the geographical segments and their tech hubs. As part of this Group-wide responsibility, he will help shape and mould the company's technical innovation and transformation into a healthtech provider.

With his well-founded industry-relevant expertise and many years of technology experience, the 49-year-old US national brings with him the ideal prerequisites to play this very significant role for the company. Madhu Nutakki spent twelve years at Kaiser Permanente, the largest organisation for integrated non-profit healthcare in the USA, in various management positions, most recently as V.P. Digital Health Applications and Platforms. Previously, he worked at American International Group (AIG) insurance company in New York, USA, for three years as Chief Technology Officer and Global Digital Head. He is currently with Nissan Motor Corporation in Japan as Global Head of Customer Experience and Connected Car. Madhu Nutakki holds a master's degree in Computer Engineering from Iowa State University and completed an Executive Business Management program at the Wharton School of Management at the University of Pennsylvania.

Seite 1 von 3
Zur Rose Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Zur Rose Group strengthens Group Management: Madhu Nutakki to become Chief Technology Officer EQS Group-News: Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel Zur Rose Group strengthens Group Management: Madhu Nutakki to become Chief Technology Officer 15.06.2021 / 07:00   Frauenfeld, 15 June 2021 Press release   Zur Rose Group …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: CE-Zulassungen für zwei Corona-Laientests liegen vor
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold trifft in King Tut auf hohe Goldgehalte von bis zu 81,89 g/t Au über ...
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der sino AG beschließen ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer and SAP partner to drive innovation and digital transformation in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Chair of the Board of Directors Antje Leminsky leaves the Company; Michael ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer und SAP schließen strategische Partnerschaft und treiben digitale ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU legt endgültigen Angebotspreis auf €23,00 pro Aktie fest
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
Statement von CTS EVENTIM zum heutigen Urteil des Münchner Landgerichts
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Zur Rose-Gruppe verstärkt Gruppenleitung: Madhu Nutakki wird Chief Technology Officer (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-News: Zur Rose-Gruppe verstärkt Gruppenleitung: Madhu Nutakki wird Chief Technology Officer
11.06.21
JEFFERIES belässt Zur Rose Group auf 'Buy'
10.06.21
ROUNDUP: Apotheken im Umbruch - zwischen Corona-Erfolg und Digitalisierung
10.06.21
Apotheken verzeichnen Rekordumsatz im Corona-Jahr 2020
09.06.21
Wochenausgabe: Was die Trends über uns – und die Märkte! – verraten
28.05.21
SHOP APOTHEKE IM FOKUS: In den Startlöchern für das E-Rezept
27.05.21
JEFFERIES belässt Zur Rose Group auf 'Buy'
18.05.21
UBS belässt Zur Rose Group auf 'Sell'