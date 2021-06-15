EQS-Adhoc HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd announces the issue of a bond with a 6-year term and a minimum issue amount of CHF 60 million
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Bond
HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd announces the issue of a bond with a 6-year term and a nominal amount of CHF 60 million with the possibility to increase the issue amount up to a maximum of CHF 75 million. The proceeds will be used to refinance the bond maturing 10 July 2021 in the amount of CHF 50 million and for general funding purposes.
Helvetische Bank AG and Raiffeisen Switzerland Cooperative as Joint Lead Managers and Reichmuth & Co as Co-Lead Manager have firmly underwritten the bond. The terms are as follows:
|Issuer
|HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd, Zug, Switzerland
|Issue amount
|
CHF 60'000'000
with the possibility to increase the amount up to a
maximum of CHF 75'000'000
|Coupon
|[1⅛-1⅝]% p.a.
|Term
|6 years
|Issue price
|100%
|Redemption
|100%
|Issue date
|12 July 2021
|Trading / Listing
|
Provisional admission to trading on the SIX Swiss
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare