HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd announces the issue of a bond with a 6-year term and a minimum issue amount of CHF 60 million

Helvetische Bank AG and Raiffeisen Switzerland Cooperative as Joint Lead Managers and Reichmuth & Co as Co-Lead Manager have firmly underwritten the bond. The terms are as follows:

HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd announces the issue of a bond with a 6-year term and a nominal amount of CHF 60 million with the possibility to increase the issue amount up to a maximum of CHF 75 million. The proceeds will be used to refinance the bond maturing 10 July 2021 in the amount of CHF 50 million and for general funding purposes.

