EQS-Adhoc HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd announces the issue of a bond with a 6-year term and a minimum issue amount of CHF 60 million

HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd announces the issue of a bond with a 6-year term and a minimum issue amount of CHF 60 million

15-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd announces the issue of a bond with a 6-year term and a nominal amount of CHF 60 million with the possibility to increase the issue amount up to a maximum of CHF 75 million. The proceeds will be used to refinance the bond maturing 10 July 2021 in the amount of CHF 50 million and for general funding purposes.

Helvetische Bank AG and Raiffeisen Switzerland Cooperative as Joint Lead Managers and Reichmuth & Co as Co-Lead Manager have firmly underwritten the bond. The terms are as follows:

Issuer  HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd, Zug, Switzerland
Issue amount  CHF 60'000'000    
 with the possibility to increase the amount up to a
 maximum of CHF 75'000'000
Coupon  [1⅛-1⅝]% p.a.
Term  6 years
Issue price  100%
Redemption  100%
Issue date  12 July 2021
Trading / Listing  Provisional admission to trading on the SIX Swiss
