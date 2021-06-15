Implenia wins new building construction contracts in Switzerland and Germany

Dietlikon, 15 June 2021 - Within the next few weeks, Implenia starts construction work on two high-quality, sustainable building projects in Germany and Switzerland. Worth a combined total of CHF 78 million.

Temporary Laboratory at the Irchel Campus, Zurich

The Functional Genomics Center Zurich (FGCZ), a research and education facility run jointly by the University of Zurich (UZH) and the ETH Zurich, needs to have around 3,000 m² of new laboratory space by 2022 to house 80 lab staff and their equipment. An innovative office concept that allows various forms of collaboration is being planned for the area outside the laboratory itself.



The new temporary building is part of the first phase of construction at the Irchel Campus. It is limited to an operating life of 15 years, which creates complex sustainability requirements. The planned modular construction method has a clear focus on sustainability. It will make it easier to dismantle the building and to separate and either reuse or recycle the constituent parts. The aim is for the building to meet the 'MINERGIE-P-ECO(R)' standard and achieve SGNI 'Gold' certification.



Project "SPEKTRUM" also fits in perfectly with the strategy of Division Buildings. As the winner of a full-service competition, it allows Implenia to combine planning and execution in the best possible way. Various key aspects of the project impressed the client, not least the facade design by SAM Architekten AG (Zurich), which makes reference to architect Max Ziegler's original concept. The ambitious construction timetable requires the overlapping of different phases. Due to the very tight deadlines, it is of great advantage that Implenia, as total contractor, is able to handle all the civil engineering, general construction and timber construction work itself. After the start of construction in mid-June 2021, the building has to be ready for handover to the client in summer 2022.