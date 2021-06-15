 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Implenia wins new building construction contracts in Switzerland and Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.06.2021, 07:00  |  28   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Implenia wins new building construction contracts in Switzerland and Germany

15-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Implenia impresses clients with its planning and project management expertise | Temporary laboratory at Irchel Campus in Zurich | Six residential buildings with 267 apartments in Mannheim | Contracts worth a total of CHF 78 million

Dietlikon, 15 June 2021 - Within the next few weeks, Implenia starts construction work on two high-quality, sustainable building projects in Germany and Switzerland. Worth a combined total of CHF 78 million.   

Temporary Laboratory at the Irchel Campus, Zurich
The Functional Genomics Center Zurich (FGCZ), a research and education facility run jointly by the University of Zurich (UZH) and the ETH Zurich, needs to have around 3,000 m² of new laboratory space by 2022 to house 80 lab staff and their equipment. An innovative office concept that allows various forms of collaboration is being planned for the area outside the laboratory itself. 

The new temporary building is part of the first phase of construction at the Irchel Campus. It is limited to an operating life of 15 years, which creates complex sustainability requirements. The planned modular construction method has a clear focus on sustainability. It will make it easier to dismantle the building and to separate and either reuse or recycle the constituent parts. The aim is for the building to meet the 'MINERGIE-P-ECO(R)' standard and achieve SGNI 'Gold' certification. 

Project "SPEKTRUM" also fits in perfectly with the strategy of Division Buildings. As the winner of a full-service competition, it allows Implenia to combine planning and execution in the best possible way. Various key aspects of the project impressed the client, not least the facade design by SAM Architekten AG (Zurich), which makes reference to architect Max Ziegler's original concept. The ambitious construction timetable requires the overlapping of different phases. Due to the very tight deadlines, it is of great advantage that Implenia, as total contractor, is able to handle all the civil engineering, general construction and timber construction work itself. After the start of construction in mid-June 2021, the building has to be ready for handover to the client in summer 2022. 

Seite 1 von 4
Implenia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Implenia wins new building construction contracts in Switzerland and Germany EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Implenia wins new building construction contracts in Switzerland and Germany 15-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: CE-Zulassungen für zwei Corona-Laientests liegen vor
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold trifft in King Tut auf hohe Goldgehalte von bis zu 81,89 g/t Au über ...
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der sino AG beschließen ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer and SAP partner to drive innovation and digital transformation in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Chair of the Board of Directors Antje Leminsky leaves the Company; Michael ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer und SAP schließen strategische Partnerschaft und treiben digitale ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU legt endgültigen Angebotspreis auf €23,00 pro Aktie fest
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
Statement von CTS EVENTIM zum heutigen Urteil des Münchner Landgerichts
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia gewinnt neue Hochbauaufträge in der Schweiz und in Deutschland (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia gewinnt neue Hochbauaufträge in der Schweiz und in Deutschland
14.06.21
Tesla bewegt Bitcoin, Microsoft mit Blockbuster und Implenia mit Mrd.-Auftrag - BÖRSE TO GO
14.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia erhält Auftrag für nachhaltige Mobilität in Norditalien und baut Bahnstrecke Fortezza-Ponte Gardena im Umfang von EUR 1,07 Mrd. (deutsch)
14.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins sustainable mobility project in northern Italy: construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena Railway worth EUR 1.07 billion
14.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia erhält Auftrag für nachhaltige Mobilität in Norditalien und baut Bahnstrecke Fortezza-Ponte Gardena im Umfang von EUR 1,07 Mrd.
11.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Asset-Light Strategie - Implenia verkauft den Bereich Equipment and Technology Services (ETS) in Österreich an SiteLog Infra (deutsch)
11.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Asset-light strategy - Implenia sells its Equipment & Technology Services (ETS) unit in Austria to SiteLog Infra
11.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Asset-Light Strategie - Implenia verkauft den Bereich Equipment and Technology Services (ETS) in Österreich an SiteLog Infra
08.06.21
DGAP-News: Implenia übergibt Dialogplatz an Stadt Winterthur (deutsch)