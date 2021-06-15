 
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
15-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ EXPECTS TO GENERATE RECORD PROFITS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2021

Zurich, 15 June 2021 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) announced today that it expects to generate record profits for the first half of 2021 and its capital base to reach the CHF 800 million area by end-June 2021.

Following a strong start to the year 2021, Leonteq continued to register high levels of client activity across its increasingly diversified business and achieved strong fee income in the year to date. Furthermore, Leonteq continued to focus on disciplined risk management and recorded a substantial positive net trading result in a favourable market environment in the same period.

As a result, Leonteq expects to generate record profits[1] for the first half of 2021 and its capital base[2] to reach the CHF 800 million area[3] by end-June 2021 (previous guidance: end-December 2021).

Leonteq will publish its half-year 2021 results on 22 July 2021.


[1] For reference: the highest previous profits were reported for the second half of 2018 (pre-tax profit of CHF 52.9 million).
[2] Capital base amounted to CHF 723 million at end-December 2020 and is defined as the aggregate amount of shareholders' equity and deferred fee income.
[3] Area is defined as a range of +/- 3% of the target indicated.
 

CONTACT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ
Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 12 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

Wertpapier


