To Start the 2021 Growing Season, Christina Lake Cannabis Begins Transferring Over 45,000 Plants from the Greenhouse to the Field

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE: CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is currently in the process of transferring over 45,000 plants from its onsite greenhouse facility to the field area for transplantation, allowing each plant to begin growing under natural sunlight as CLC prepares for the 2021 growing season. In a press release dated May 19, 2021 the Company provided an update regarding its current activities and milestones attained in Q2 2021, which included the migration of mature “clones” from the propagation room to the greenhouse, a key phase in the research and development (“R&D”) timeline for CLC’s proprietary cannabis strains. After the Company’s Master Growers determined approximately 30,000 clones were suitable for further experimentation through outdoor cultivation, CLC’s team began migrating the clones onto the field for transplantation, along with approximately 15,000 seedlings of non-experimental strains which have already grown to between 1.5 feet (45 centimetres) and two feet (61 centimetres) in average height.

For the 2021 growing season, CLC has increased its total count of pots (many of which contain multiple plants) for commercial-scale growing by 15% from 22,500 pots in 2020 to approximately 26,000 25-gallon (95-litre) pots this year. Seven strains of cannabis will comprise the majority of the Company’s crop, with approximately 50 strains still in R&D to identify genetic formulations with benefits to include durability for outdoor growth and increased potency of tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”). In a press release dated December 18, 2020, the Company stated it had identified a market deficit with respect to the selection of cannabis strains specifically suited to outdoor growth. Given the sustained popularity of this cultivation method, the Company is continuing its R&D initiatives both for the purposes of growing its own plants as well as for potentially supplying seeds to other licensed producers that cultivate cannabis outdoors under natural sunlight.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e1213df-e2f8-4fa0 ...

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

