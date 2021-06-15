 
Ensurge Micropower ASA - New ADR Ticker Symbol

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 07:00  |  16   |   |   

Oslo, 15 June 2021

Following Ensurge Micropower ASA’s announcement of the new company name and brand name on 3 June 2021 and the Company's announcement of the ENSU ticker on Oslo Børs, the Company confirms that its Level 1 ADR, traded on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, will trade as Ensurge Micropower ASA with the new ticker symbol ENMPY, effective 15 June 2021.

Current ADR holders need not take any action, as existing ADR certificates will assume the new parameters and will not be subject to a mandatory exchange.


Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





