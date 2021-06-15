 
Radiko Announces Board and Management Resignations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Radiko Holdings (CSE:RDKO) (the "Company") announces that Renee Gagnon and Mark Scott have resigned as members of the Board. In addition, Mark Scott has resigned as Chief Financial Officer, however, he has agreed to provide support on a consulting as-needed basis. The Company wishes to thank these individuals for their contributions to date.

The Company's board of directors and its management also announce that there is currently no firm time-line in which the Company can commit to file its annual financial statement filings for the year ended December 31, 2020, or for the interim three month period ended March 31, 2021.

The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no insolvency proceeding against it and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Radiko Holdings

Radiko Holdings Corp. (RDKO) is a CBD and cannabis-focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today's consumer lifestyles. The Corporation's mission is to build and market a diversified portfolio of cannabis and CBD brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins.

For further information:

Steve Gormley
Chief Executive Officer
Radiko Holdings Corp.
12655 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA, 90066
Ph: +1-(323)-828-4321 or steve@radikoholdings.com

Media Inquiries: media@radikoholdings.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer concerning Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" relating to the filing of its financial statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

SOURCE: Radiko Holdings Corp.



