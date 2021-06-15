 
ADOCIA Announces M1Pram Clinical Data Presentation at the American Diabetes Association 81st Scientific Sessions

Regulatory News:

ADOCIA (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, announced today Adocia will have an oral presentation on the bi-hormonal treatment M1Pram (ADO09) at the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association which will be held June 25-29, 2021, as a virtual event.

Topline results of this positive study were shared in a press release distributed on September 15, 2020.

In this oral presentation, Gregory Meiffren, Clinical Development Director at Adocia will present the study and its key results.

Date & Time: Sun, Jun 27 (Eastern)- 4:00pm - 4:15pm
Title: 197-OR - ADO09, a Coformulation of Insulin A21G and Pramlintide (Pram), Improves Blood Glucose Control and Reduces Body Weight in Subjects with T1D
Speaker: Grégory Meiffren, PhD
Duration: 15 min
ADA Program

Adocia is currently studying M1Pram in a Phase 2 study, with results expected in Q2 2022.

About the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

The American Diabetes Association’s Scientific Sessions offer researchers and health care professionals from around the globe an exclusive opportunity to share ideas and gain knowledge about the recent advances in diabetes research, treatment and care. Attendees will have access to more than 3,000 original research presentations, take part in thought-provoking speaking engagements with leading diabetes experts, and expand their professional networks.

About Adocia

ADOCIA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes, obesity and metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia’s portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring five clinical-stage products and several pre-clinical products. The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application.

Adocia’s clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for prandial treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo) and one combination of a prandial insulin with amylin analog pramlintide M1Pram. The clinical pipeline also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia.

Adocia’s preclinical pipeline for diabetes treatment includes bi-hormonal combinations: two combinations of rapid acting insulin analogs and Pramlintide (BioChaperone Lispro Pram and BioChaperone Aspart Pram), and a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists (BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide).

Adocia recently added a cell therapy initiative focused on development of a hydrogel scaffold for use in people with type 1 diabetes. The first patent application supporting this program has been filed.

Adocia’s preclinical pipeline for the treatment of obesity includes two bi-hormonal products: a combination of glucagon and exenatide (BioChaperone Glucagon Exenatide) and a combination of pramlintide and exenatide (PramExe).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 20, 2021 (a copy of which is available at www.adocia.com) and to the development of economic conditions financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not currently considered material by Adocia. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of Adocia to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Adocia shares in any jurisdiction.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

