ADOCIA Announces M1Pram Clinical Data Presentation at the American Diabetes Association 81ˢᵗ Scientific Sessions

LYON, France, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADOCIA (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, announced today Adocia will have an oral presentation on the bi-hormonal treatment M1Pram (ADO09) at the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association which will be held June 25-29, 2021, as a virtual event.

Topline results of this positive study were shared in a press release distributed on September 15, 2020.

In this oral presentation, Gregory Meiffren, Clinical Development Director at Adocia will present the study and its key results.

Date & Time: Sun, Jun 27 (Eastern)- 4:00pm - 4:15pm
Title: 197-OR - ADO09, a Coformulation of Insulin A21G and Pramlintide (Pram), Improves Blood Glucose Control and Reduces Body Weight in Subjects with T1D
Speaker: Grégory Meiffren, PhD
Duration: 15 min
ADA Program

Adocia is currently studying M1Pram in a Phase 2 study, with results expected in Q2 2022.

About the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

The American Diabetes Association’s Scientific Sessions offer researchers and health care professionals from around the globe an exclusive opportunity to share ideas and gain knowledge about the recent advances in diabetes research, treatment and care. Attendees will have access to more than 3,000 original research presentations, take part in thought-provoking speaking engagements with leading diabetes experts, and expand their professional networks.

﻿About Adocia﻿

ADOCIA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes, obesity and metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia’s portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring five clinical-stage products and several pre-clinical products. The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application.

