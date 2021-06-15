 
Allegra van Hövell-Patrizi appointed CEO of Aegon the Netherlands

Today, Aegon announced that Allegra van Hövell-Patrizi (1974) will succeed Maarten Edixhoven as CEO of Aegon the Netherlands and member of the Management Board of Aegon N.V, effective immediately.

Allegra joined Aegon at the end of 2015 and was appointed Chief Risk Officer and member of Aegon N.V.’s Management Board in 2016. Originally from Italy, Allegra’s career in financial services began in 1996 at McKinsey & Company, followed by the UK asset management company F&C Investments and Prudential plc.

“We are delighted to have someone of Allegra’s calibre and experience step up as the new CEO of Aegon the Netherlands,” says Lard Friese, CEO of Aegon N.V. “Allegra has shown to have the right combination of leadership skills and deep understanding of our business to lead the Dutch business in the next phase of its transformation.”

Commenting on her appointment, Allegra van Hövell-Patrizi says: “I am very grateful for the trust that has been placed in me. I look forward to joining our colleagues in the Netherlands in their efforts to make the Dutch business nimbler and even more customer-focused.”

The selection process to identify a new Chief Risk Officer for Aegon N.V. is underway. Until a successor is appointed, CFO Matt Rider will temporarily assume the responsibility for Risk Management on the Management Board.

About Aegon

Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

