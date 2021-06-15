 
Avast and Enterprise Nation Announce Exclusive Cyber Security Partnership to Support 500,000 UK SMBs

Nationwide partnership will help the UK's small to mid-sized business owners protect their brands, employees and customers from online threats

LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, today announces a new strategic partnership with Enterprise Nation, the UK's fastest growing small business network and business support provider, which will see Avast become the exclusive cyber security partner for the national network.

The partnership aims to deliver key cybersecurity resources and training for more than half a million UK small businesses to help them securely operate and thrive in today's digital economy.

According to the Government's Cyber Security Breaches Study 2021, four in ten businesses (39%) and a quarter of charities (26%) reported cyberattacks in the last 12 months. The study also suggested that the threat level was potentially higher over the pandemic as businesses found it harder to administer security effectively.

Marc Botham, VP Worldwide Channel & Alliances, Avast, said: "SMBs are the lifeblood of the UK economy, and they have faced unprecedented challenges in recent times, including temporary closures of their businesses, implementing remote working, and scaling e-commerce for sales and customer communication. For many, they have had to do this without dedicated, or at best minimal, IT support in the face of increased cyberattacks. The focus now must be on post-Covid business recovery and growth. We are committed to working with Enterprise Nation to support SMBs by providing them with the tools, resources, and insights they need to optimise their digital possibilities securely and effectively.

"The threat landscape facing small businesses has expanded and developed over the past year. Like any major event, cybercriminals have viewed pandemic-driven shifts as an opportunity for exploitation."

Emma Jones, founder and CEO of Enterprise Nation, said: "As our economy shifts to digital adoption, we have seen a marked increase in requests for cybersecurity support. There is high awareness of the growth in threats and a clear need for support on a range of issues from employee awareness training and securing remote working to data security and business continuity. We are delighted to be working with a global leader like Avast to provide unparalleled insight and support for our members."

