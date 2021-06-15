 
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.06.2021, 08:00   

DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): IPO
15.06.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

BIKE24 sets price range for planned private placement at EUR 15.00 to EUR 19.00 per share

  • The price range implies a market capitalization of between EUR 662 million and EUR 812 million
  • The private placement targets proceeds for BIKE24 from a capital increase of c. EUR 100 million through issuance of up to 6,666,666 new shares and also includes the sale of up to 12,000,000 existing shares, mainly from the current majority shareholder (together, the "Base Shares")
  • The primary proceeds will be used, among other things, to further accelerate BIKE24's growth trajectory and continue its international expansion in line with its predefined growth strategy
  • The final placement can be increased by an upsize option in the amount of up to 3,733,333 million existing shares ("Upsize Shares")
  • In addition, up to 3,359,999 existing shares may be allocated through over-allotments, provided that such over-allotment shares will not exceed 15 percent of the final number of Base Shares and Upsize Shares, if any, actually placed in the private placement
  • Assuming placement of all shares, including Base Shares, Upsize Shares and Over-Allotment Shares, free float is expected to amount to up to 58 percent following the private placement
  • The private placement is expected to commence on June 16, 2021 and is expected to end on June 22, 2021; the first trading day on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) is currently scheduled for June 25, 2021
