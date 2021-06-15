NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Cherry sets price range for its IPO

Shares of Cherry to be offered at a price range of EUR 30.00 to EUR 38.00 per share

Market capitalization post-IPO in a range between EUR 729 and EUR 923 million based on the price range

Offering envisaged to consist of 4,300,000 new shares from a capital increase and up to 8,695,000 existing shares, including an upsize option and a market standard over-allotment option

Bookbuilding and offer period expected to commence on 16 June 2021 and to end on 23 June 2021

First day of trading scheduled for 29 June 2021 on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ( Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse )

) Approval and publication of the securities prospectus expected in the course of today

Munich, 15 June 2021. Cherry AG (the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries "Cherry"), a global innovation and quality leader in the manufacture of premium mechanical gaming switches and peripherals for gaming, office and industry as well as healthcare and security applications, announces further details of its planned initial public offering and listing of its shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The IPO is expected to consist of four components: 4,300,000 new ordinary bearer shares are envisaged to be issued from a capital increase of the Company. Furthermore, 5,000,000 existing ordinary bearer shares from the holdings of Cherry TopCo S.à r.l., Luxembourg (the "Selling Shareholder") will be offered in a base deal. In addition, the Selling Shareholder reserves the right to offer up to 2,000,000 additional existing ordinary bearer shares from its holdings on the date of pricing subject to market demand (upsize option). Moreover, up to 1,695,000 existing ordinary bearer shares from the Selling Shareholder can be placed to cover potential over-allotments.