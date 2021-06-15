Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations



NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 10 900 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 368 974 to 3 358 074 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.56%).

