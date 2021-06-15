Arçelik selects Nokia, Türk Telekom in strategic deal for Turkey’s first 5G-ready private wireless network

Espoo, Finland – Arçelik Global, the global leading consumer durables and electronics manufacturer has signed a strategic business agreement with Nokia and Türk Telekom to deploy the first private wireless network in Turkey.

The industrial-grade 5G-ready private wireless network will be deployed at Arçelik’s Çayırova-based washing machine manufacturing facility. The future-proofed Nokia 5G-ready network will provide the platform for Arcelik to accelerate its digital transformation and implementation of Industry 4.0 use cases.

Utku Barış Pazar, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Arçelik, said: “At Arçelik, we are committed to integrating new technologies into our business model and this deployment positions Arçelik at the forefront of manufacturing digitalization.”

An initial application will see the network deliver pervasive, reliable low-latency coverage throughout the facility to enhance automated guided vehicle (AGV) performance. With AGVs used throughout the manufacturing process for component logistics, improved connectivity will enhance AGV speed, control and operational efficiency. Nokia and Arcelik plan further collaboration in order to develop and implement additional use cases in the mid-term.

The network will support high-accuracy indoor positioning for real-time asset location tracking as well as enabling new video analytics-based applications for site safety and security. Further potential use cases include augmented and virtual reality, digital twins, inventory control, safety and facility management, quality control, high-resolution video for remote inspection, and facility-wide voice and video communication.

Utku Barış Pazar added: “We have identified more than 30 further use cases where this future-proofed 5G-ready private wireless network can help drive productivity, boost efficiency and enhance safety. We look forward to partnering with Nokia and Türk Telekom to establish private wireless as an integral part of our Digital Manufacturing Systems strategy.”