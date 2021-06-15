 
checkAd

Selection process for the positions of independent members of Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 08:00  |  28   |   |   

Initiated selection process for the positions of independent members of AB “Ignitis grupė” Supervisory Board

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Company) informs that on 15 June 2021 the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – Ministry of Finance), which owns 73.08% of Company’s shares, announced a selection for the positions of five independent members in the Company’s Supervisory Board, considering that the term of office ends on 29 August 2021.The selected candidates will have to be approved in the General Meeting of Shareholders.

The selection of candidates for the independent members of the Company’s Supervisory Board will be conducted by the agency conducting manager and managing personnel recruitment UAB “J. Friisberg & Partners”, together with the partners of the network J. Friisberg and Partners International.

The Company’s Supervisory Board comprises seven members in total: five independent members and two representatives of the Ministry of Finance. The Ministry of Finance will delegate the representatives of the Ministry of Finance for the next term of the Company’s Supervisory Board in accordance with the resolution of the Government.

The advertisement about the conducted selection of the Supervisory Board members and the requirements set out for the independent members of the Supervisory Board is published on the Company’s website (link). The members will be selected according to general expectations and competences established in the profile of competences of the Supervisory Board (link).

The principles of composition of the Company’s Supervisory Board are formulated considering the good governance example and practices of foreign states related to forming a collegial body. Based on it, collegial bodies of companies (groups of companies) should comprise members with various competences, while the actual collegial body should comprise enough members to ensure the entirety of competences necessary in the company’s business segments.

The Company will inform about further actions related to the selection of the independent members of the Supervisory Board in accordance with the procedure set out in legal acts.


For additional information please contact:

Lukas Zadarackas
Public Relations Manager at Ignitis Group
lukas.zadarackas@ignitis.lt
+370 687 48080





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Selection process for the positions of independent members of Supervisory Board Initiated selection process for the positions of independent members of AB “Ignitis grupė” Supervisory Board AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Company) informs that on 15 June 2021 the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
Yamana Gold Provides Timing for Update on Feasibility Study and Development Decision on Wasamac ...
GenTech to Acquire High Growth Sports Nutrition Brand NxtBar as SINFIT Nurtition Roll-up Strategy ...
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board