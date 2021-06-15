Notice Regarding the Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Company representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

(Stock Code Number: 3774, The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO

TEL: 81-3-5205-6500

TOKYO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, the “Company”, TSE1: 3774) announced that the payment regarding the disposal of treasury stock as the restricted stock compensation, resolved at the IIJ’s Board of Directors held on May 26, 2021, has been completed as described in the following table. For details, please refer to the “Notice Regarding the Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation” disclosed on May 26, 2021.