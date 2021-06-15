Realisator Robotics develops fire-fighter robot together with Scanfil

Realisator Robotics has, together with Scanfil and in close cooperation with the larger Swedish Rescue Services and the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), developed a fire-fighting robot Fumo. Scanfil Åtvidaberg conducts industrialisation of the fire-fighting robot Fumo in Sweden.

Fumo is a remote-controlled multifunctional search and support robot aiming for a better work environment for the fire-fighters and safer undertakings. For the fire brigades Fumo brings increased tactical operational capability.

The multipurpose characteristic means that Fumo can, among others, be used to extinguish fire e.g. in electrical cars, search for people or dangerous objects in areas with zero visibility conditions, indicate gas leak, pull waterfilled heavy fire hoses, among others, with the operator positioned at a safe distance.

“Fumo is a result of a long development work which started already 11 years ago”, says Realisator Robotics founder and CEO Thomas Eriksson. “To go from an idea to an industrialised product is a tricky path. Especially industrialisation is difficult, but we are very satisfied with our cooperation with Scanfil and their way to guide us to a successful result.”

Collaborations with Scanfil started in 2019 when Realisator Robotics approached Scanfil by knowing its ability to industrialise ideas and scale them up into mass production. There is already some competition in the market for fire-fighting search and support robots, but the market today is very immature and shows a lot of potentials.

“Both Scanfil and Realisator Robotics see a lot of potential in this project. There is a global market for these kinds of products which can save human lives and make fire-fighters dangerous and valuable work slightly easier and less dangerous”, states Scanfil Åtvidaberg’s Managing Director Steve Creutz.

Scanfil Åtvidaberg is a near-to-customer R&D driven factory where the first steps of the industrialisation of a new product is taken.

For additional information:

Steve Creutz

Managing director, Åtvidaberg factory, Scanfil plc

Tel. +46 70 515 17 97

email: steve.creutz@scanfil.com



Thomas Eriksson

CEO, AB Realisator Robotics

Tel. +46 70 271 02 17

email: thomas.eriksson@realisator.se



Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability. Read more: www.scanfil.com



Realisator Robotics sells and develops the multifunctional search and support robot Fumo. The primary target group is the Swedish and international rescue services, where Fumo contributes to a better working environment with safer and more efficient operations. The Fumo robot platform is robust and highly flexible with capabilities meeting the demand in other areas such as the mining industry, various construction industries, police and defense. The company’s strategy is to be a skilled integrator of applications on the Fumo platform, usually third-party products, that provide functional solutions for the customer’s needs. Read more: www.realisatorrobotics.com/en



