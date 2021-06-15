 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.06.2021, 08:27  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

15-Jun-2021 / 08:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

15 June 2021

Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

Dexus today provides the Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice for Darren Steinberg.

The full announcement is available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited.

For further information please contact:

Investors
Rowena Causley
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1390
+61 416 122 383
rowena.causley@dexus.com 		Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $36.5 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $15.5 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties. We manage a further $21.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.5 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)
Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

15-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1207893

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1207893  15-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207893&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDexus Financial 2,30 % bis 06/26 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice 15-Jun-2021 / 08:27 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: CE-Zulassungen für zwei Corona-Laientests liegen vor
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der sino AG beschließen ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer and SAP partner to drive innovation and digital transformation in ...
DGAP-DD: BASF SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: ​​​​​​​Lufthansa Group announces medium-term targets and makes ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU legt endgültigen Angebotspreis auf €23,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Chair of the Board of Directors Antje Leminsky leaves the Company; Michael ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Vorstandsvorsitzende Antje Leminsky verlässt das Unternehmen, Michael Bücker ...
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
Statement von CTS EVENTIM zum heutigen Urteil des Münchner Landgerichts
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Healthcare real estate - establishment of relationship with Australian Unity
31.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Settlement of 10 Eagle Street Brisbane
31.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Upgrade to FY21 guidance
25.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Senior management retention awards