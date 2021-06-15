Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) today announces the appointment of Caroline Puechoultres as Chief Customer Officer (CCO) effective July 15, as part of its wider strategy to capture future growth opportunities in a rapidly changing retail environment as a more customer-focused organisation.

Caroline will be responsible for growing and enhancing URW’s business and consumer offering by strengthening the company’s commercial partnerships with brands and retailers, further leveraging data analytics, developing media revenues and expanding omnichannel services including click & collect and curbside delivery, while also driving innovation and strengthening marketing and branding.

Caroline’s experience spans retail, hospitality, media and digital, bringing valuable new skills to URW as it evolves to capture growth opportunities. Most recently, Caroline was the sales and strategy director for Carrefour Market, as well as a member of the company’s senior management committee in France. She has extensive experience managing international projects and teams, gained from the diverse roles held including at Procter & Gamble, Intermarché, Tiscali, and Club Med – where notably she managed the Club Med Asia Pacific business unit as CEO based in Singapore.

Commenting on the appointment, Jean-Marie Tritant, Chief Executive Officer of URW, said: “It is critical for URW to better understand evolving consumer preferences, digital opportunities and to leverage the audience at our assets so we can drive growth as well as capitalise on the ongoing disruption of the retail industry. Caroline’s expertise will help us accelerate the customer-centric transformation already underway at URW, and ensure we continue to create quality experiences, meet and exceed customer expectations, and strengthen the Westfield brand.”

Caroline’s appointment to the Management Board also continues the evolution of URW’s governance announced in January, built on a simplified corporate centre and a decentralised structure under empowered regional Chief Operating Officers. Michel Dessolain, who served as interim CCO, will take on a new role reporting to the CEO and continue to serve as a permanent guest on the Management Board.