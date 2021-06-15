 
checkAd

Announcement of Board of Directors' Report on Mandatory Takeover Bid made on 7 June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 08:30  |  22   |   |   

As we announced in the company announcement of 7 June 2021, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank ("AL") has made a mandatory takeover offer to the shareholders in Vestjysk Bank A/S ("Vestjysk Bank") at a price of DKK 3.45 per share.

In accordance with section 22 of the Danish Executive Order no. 636 of 15 May 2020 on Takeover Bids (bekendtgørelse om overtagelsestilbud), the board of directors of Vestjysk Bank has assessed AL's takeover offer. The board of directors' report is attached to this company announcement and forms an integral part of this company announcement.

The following conclusion is stated in the board of directors' report:

"The Board of Directors do not recommend that the Shareholders accept the Takeover Bid.

The Board of Directors' recommendation is based on an overall assessment of all facts, including the Board of Directors' assessment of the advantages and disadvantages of the Takeover Bid for the Shareholders.

The Board of Directors is of the opinion that, from a financial perspective, the Offer Price does not represent an attractive offer price in a public tender offer. The Offer Price was determined on the basis of the price paid by the Offeror for shares acquired from AP Pension Livsforsikringsselskab and Nykredit Realkredit A/S under share purchase agreements of 24 March 2021.

The Board of Directors' recommendation is supported by a fairness opinion obtained by the Board of Directors from its financial advisor Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab.

Further, the Board of Directors draws the Shareholders' attention to the following:

The Offer Price will allow the Shareholders to dispose of their shares at a price which they would not necessarily be able to get if the price for the Shares drops after the expiry if the Offer Period due to circumstances which may or may not be related to Vestjysk Bank.

As long as the Offeror's ownership interest in the Company continues to constitute at least one-third of all Shares and voting rights, the Offeror may increase its ownership interest in the Company after the end of the Offer Period without being required to make a new tender offer to the Shareholders.

The above conclusion must be read together with the report in its entirety."

The board of directors' report is also available at the website of Vestjysk Bank.


Vestjysk Bank A/S


Board of Directors

Vestjysk Bank A/S
Torvet 4-5
DK-7620 Lemvig
Telephone +45 96 63 20 00

CVR no. 34 63 13 28
www.vestjyskbank.dk


THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATIONS IN THE JURISDICTION IN QUESTION.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Announcement of Board of Directors' Report on Mandatory Takeover Bid made on 7 June 2021 As we announced in the company announcement of 7 June 2021, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank ("AL") has made a mandatory takeover offer to the shareholders in Vestjysk Bank A/S ("Vestjysk Bank") at a price of DKK 3.45 per share. In …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
Yamana Gold Provides Timing for Update on Feasibility Study and Development Decision on Wasamac ...
GenTech to Acquire High Growth Sports Nutrition Brand NxtBar as SINFIT Nurtition Roll-up Strategy ...
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board