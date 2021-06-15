Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants for infection prevention launched in select EMEA markets

"Less than two years from the start of our partnership, we are able to offer the ZNN Bactiguard implants to patients and surgeons in Europe. This is a major achievement by our joint development team. I am clearly excited and proud about our partnership with Zimmer Biomet and confident that it will lead to better outcomes and quality of life for patients," says Cecilia Edström, CEO at Bactiguard.

STOCKHOLM, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zimmer Natural Nail (ZNN) Bactiguard implants are now available in Germany, Spain, and the UK, and will be made available to patients and surgeons in other select EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) markets over the summer.

In parallel with the launch, Zimmer Biomet is starting a post-market clinical study to collect additional evidence of the ZNN Bactiguard implants achieving reduced post-operative infection rates.

The Bactiguard technology offers an effective and long-lasting solution for improved infection prevention1. The very thin Bactiguard noble metal alloy coating is attached to the surface of ZNN trauma implants. When in contact with fluids, the metals in the coating create a galvanic effect which reduces microbial adhesion.2This means that less bacteria adhere to the device, which reduces the biofilm formation that can lead to infection.3

The Bactiguard technology is clinically proven to reduce infection in other healthcare applications, including urinary catheters, central venous catheters and endotracheal tubes.4

In September 2019, Bactiguard and Zimmer Biomet partnered to develop and launch orthopedic trauma implants with the Bactiguard technology for infection prevention, to prevent post-operative infections. European regulatory clearance for ZNN Bactiguard implants was obtained in January 2021 and the implants are now ready for launch in Europe and select EMEA markets.

Cecilia Edström, CEO, phone: +46 72 226 23 28

Melinda de Boer, Zimmer Biomet, phone: +41 78 706 02 37

About Bactiguard

Bactiguard is a Swedish medical device company with a mission to save lives. To achieve this mission, we develop and supply infection prevention solutions which reduce the risk of infections and the use of antibiotics. This way, we save significant costs for healthcare and the society at large.