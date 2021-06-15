 
New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

15 June 2021
        

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13G, 13H, 32H, 13J and 01I are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

 Capital centre Currency Coupon Loan repayment profile Maturity
DK00032962 01I DKK 1.50% Annuity 01.10.2053


ISIN

 Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF*
DK0009533184 13J DKK 1.00%
(non-callable) 		01.01.2032 RF
DK0009533267 13H DKK 1.00%
(non-callable) 		01.01.2032 RF
DK0009533341 13H EUR 1.00%
(non-callable) 		01.01.2023 IT
DK0009533424 13H EUR 1.00%
(non-callable) 		01.01.2027 RF
DK0009533507 13G DKK 1.00%
(non-callable) 		01.04.2027 RF


ISIN

 Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF*
DK0009533697 32H DKK Cita6 + interest rate spread
(non-callable) 		01.07.2024 RF
DK0009533770 32H DKK Cibor3 – 2 bp.
(non-callable) 		01.04.2024 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment





