New Social Sports Betting App SETTLE-IT Launches.

SETTLE-IT aims to bring the fun back to settling different sporting opinions amongst friends. Using SETTLE-IT, friends can now challenge each other to a "SETTLE-IT" rather than having to go through the incumbent betting channels with odds stacked against the end-user. SETTLE-IT is an innovative new product that allows you to choose the event, the stake, the odds and crucially the opponents for a more fulfilling betting experience.

LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SETTLE-IT, a brand-new social betting app aiming to change the way people bet, is now live and available on both iPhone and Android mobile devices. SETTLE-IT allows friends to challenge each other to bets directly on a wide variety of sporting fixtures, including Football, Rugby Union, Tennis, Cricket, Rugby League and American Football.

SETTLE-IT was created by City entrepreneurs Ollie Jones and Julian Anstes. Prior to SETTLE-IT Julian and Ollie have successfully built and exited Fintech and Financial Futures Brokerage businesses.

"We wanted to change the way people bet and bring the fun back to having a good old bet amongst your friends. SETTLE-IT has been designed to be intuitive, fun and more socially responsible than current apps out on the market" says Ollie Jones, Co-Founder of SETTLE-IT.

"We're extremely pleased to be releasing the first version of SETTLE-IT which represents several years of design and development effort. We have had a fantastic response from our initial focus groups, and we're excited to now be releasing to a wider community. " says Julian Anstes, Co-founder of SETTLE-IT.

In the UK's highly competitive £5.7bn remote betting industry, that is dominated by the big 5 bookies, there is a need to provide some competition from smaller start-ups to challenge the status quo. Currently there is no other way to gamble on an event in the UK unless you use a traditional high street bookmaker, their web/mobile equivalent or trade on a betting exchange. We believe that this needs to change so that anyone can challenge another person in their social network to a bet solely through their mobile device.