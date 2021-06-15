 
checkAd

New Social Sports Betting App SETTLE-IT Launches.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 09:00  |  20   |   |   

LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SETTLE-IT, a brand-new social betting app aiming to change the way people bet, is now live and available on both iPhone and Android mobile devices. SETTLE-IT allows friends to challenge each other to bets directly on a wide variety of sporting fixtures, including Football, Rugby Union, Tennis, Cricket, Rugby League and American Football.

SETTLE-IT aims to bring the fun back to settling different sporting opinions amongst friends. Using SETTLE-IT, friends can now challenge each other to a "SETTLE-IT" rather than having to go through the incumbent betting channels with odds stacked against the end-user. SETTLE-IT is an innovative new product that allows you to choose the event, the stake, the odds and crucially the opponents for a more fulfilling betting experience.

SETTLE-IT was created by City entrepreneurs Ollie Jones and Julian Anstes. Prior to SETTLE-IT Julian and Ollie have successfully built and exited Fintech and Financial Futures Brokerage businesses.

"We wanted to change the way people bet and bring the fun back to having a good old bet amongst your friends. SETTLE-IT has been designed to be intuitive, fun and more socially responsible than current apps out on the market" says Ollie Jones, Co-Founder of SETTLE-IT.

"We're extremely pleased to be releasing the first version of SETTLE-IT which represents several years of design and development effort. We have had a fantastic response from our initial focus groups, and we're excited to now be releasing to a wider community. " says Julian Anstes, Co-founder of SETTLE-IT.

In the UK's highly competitive £5.7bn remote betting industry, that is dominated by the big 5 bookies, there is a need to provide some competition from smaller start-ups to challenge the status quo. Currently there is no other way to gamble on an event in the UK unless you use a traditional high street bookmaker, their web/mobile equivalent or trade on a betting exchange. We believe that this needs to change so that anyone can challenge another person in their social network to a bet solely through their mobile device.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Social Sports Betting App SETTLE-IT Launches. LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SETTLE-IT, a brand-new social betting app aiming to change the way people bet, is now live and available on both iPhone and Android mobile devices. SETTLE-IT allows friends to challenge each other to bets …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Martins Wine Advisor launches the first sought-after 'Jupiter' wine in 'Wines From Another World' ...
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Putting People First: The Story Behind The Innovative LG Dual Vane Cassette
Network Probe Market worth $909 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 9,736.98 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Military Shelters Market Size to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2026, Says a Study from Stratview ...
Satellite Payloads Market worth $11.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Ride Sharing Market worth $185.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Blood Donor Dog of the Year in Sweden Revealed
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Automotive Fabric Market to Reach $39.14 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus