ELGIN, Scotland, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whisky creator Gordon & MacPhail is set to release the world's oldest single malt Scotch whisky this September - an 80-Years-Old from Glenlivet Distillery - in partnership with Sir David Adjaye OBE.

On 3rd February 1940 in a quiet corner in the north of Scotland, George Urquhart and his father, John, had the extraordinary foresight and vision to lay down spirit from Glenlivet Distillery in a bespoke Gordon & MacPhail cask to be enjoyed by future generations.

Referred to by renowned whisky writer Charlie MacLean as 'the father of single malt', George Urquhart passionately believed that each whisky should be left to mature until the cask and spirit had combined to create the desired quality, and it was ready to be shared. The time for Cask 340 was to be 80 years – longer than any other Scotch whisky in history.

On 5th February 2020, leaning on the unique skill and experience acquired over more than 125 years, the decision was taken to finally bottle the cask's precious out-turn, yielding a total of 250 decanters.

"That this whisky - the oldest single malt Scotch ever bottled - remains so full of vibrant flavour with a strength of 44.9% ABV, is testimony to knowledge handed down over successive generations of my family," explains Stephen Rankin, Director of Prestige at Gordon & MacPhail Whiskies, and member of the fourth generation of the family that owns the company.

For over 125 years, Gordon & MacPhail has been driven by a simple mission: to create single malt Scotch whisky of exceptional quality. Through four generations of family ownership, the company has matched its own casks with spirit from over 100 Scottish distilleries. It is this unique depth and breadth of experience that enables Gordon & MacPhail to combine oak, spirit and time to create iconic whiskies found nowhere else in the world.

To celebrate John and George Urquhart's vision, Gordon & MacPhail has collaborated with internationally acclaimed architect and designer, Sir David Adjaye OBE, to create a unique decanter and oak case to house the world's most precious whisky to date. Described as 'an architect with an artist's sensibilities and vision', Adjaye was a natural choice as a creative partner; a man who shares the company's values of artistry, legacy, and craftsmanship.