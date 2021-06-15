 
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contract in Nigeria to Provide iUGO Care and iUGO Voice to Chronic Disease Patients

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed a paying contract with a large regional clinic in Nigeria to provide its iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) modules and its iUGO Voice automated interactive voice recognition platform to their chronic disease patients.

“Nigeria has a population of over 210 Million people,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies. “Over 4 Million Nigerians have diabetes and over 8 Million have hypertension. Healthcare resources in Nigeria are strained, and access to healthcare personnel, clinics and hospitals is extremely limited in rural Nigeria in particular. The rate of preventable complications resulting from chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension is very high in this population, leading to poor health outcomes and reduced life expectancy. Working with Just Heart Help, a philanthropic organization founded by Baltimore, MD-based cardiologist Dr. Camellus Ezeugwu and Sirlyne Ezeugwu, Reliq will be able to deploy our iUGO Care and iUGO Voice solutions in Nigeria to help cost-effectively improve health outcomes and access to care for chronic disease patients. Our software’s multilingual capabilities and our track record of successful deployment in areas with very limited infrastructure and connectivity – such as Northern Ontario and rural Texas – Reliq is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the rural and urban Nigerian population. We expect to start onboarding in July.”

Just Heart Help
Just Heart Help, Inc. was founded in 2004 by Dr. Camellus Ezeugwu and Sirlyne Ezeugwu.  Just Heart Help is involved in projects in the US, Nigeria, Zambia and Haiti.

Dr. Ezeugwu is an Interventional Cardiologist and Assistant Professor of Medicine at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the Medical Director at Just Heart Cardiovascular Group in Baltimore, MD and a member of Reliq’s Medical Advisory Board.

Reliq Health
Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

