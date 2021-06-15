Klövern will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting in accordance with a request from Corem

An Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in Klövern AB (publ) (”Klövern”) on 9 July 2021 to elect a new Board of Directors in accordance with a request from Corem. A notice will be issued separately.



On 29 March 2021, Corem Property Group AB (publ) (”Corem”) announced a public offer to the shareholders of Klövern. Today, Corem declared the offer unconditional and extended the acceptance period to 23 June 2021. Corem controls approximately 89.1 percent of the outstanding shares and approximately 90.8 percent of the votes in Klövern.