CloudCommerce to Benefit from $5.9 Trillion Artificial Intelligence Market Opportunity

The Company is waiting for regulatory approval to change its corporate name to AiAdvertising, Inc. to better reflect its focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate revenue growth and reduce the cost of advertising

SAN ANTONIO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD), a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that SWARM, the Company’s AI-driven advertising solution, is well-positioned to benefit from the total global industry sales and marketing opportunity forecast to exceed annual revenue of $5.9 trillion.

The Company is also waiting for regulatory approval to change its corporate name to AiAdvertising, Inc. to better reflect its focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate revenue growth and reduce the cost of advertising.

While the total numbers vary, every major report on artificial intelligence seemingly agrees that its annual financial impact will be in the trillions. According to Marketing AI Institute:

  • McKinsey Global Institute estimates up to a $5.9 trillion annual impact of AI and other analytics on marketing and sales.
  • PwC sees a truly global effect from AI, with an estimated 14 percent lift in global GDP possible by 2030, a total contribution of $15.7 trillion to the world economy, thanks to both increased productivity and increased consumption.
  • In 2021 alone, Gartner projects AI augmentation will create $2.9 trillion of business value, and 6.2 billion hours of worker productivity globally.
  • IDC states that efficiencies driven by AI in CRM could increase global revenues by $1.1 trillion this year, and ultimately lead to more than 800,000 net-new jobs, surpassing those lost to automation.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated AI-powered digital transformation across businesses. Additional research from McKinsey cites that 25 percent of almost 2,400 business leaders surveyed said they increased AI adoption due to the pandemic.

“Our timing couldn’t be better,” said Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce CEO. “The market opportunity to apply artificial intelligence to marketing and sales is exploding worldwide. Marketers know that using artificial intelligence is the fastest way to accelerate revenue growth.”

Mr. Van Noy concluded, “Our current SWARM solution has been well accepted by our clients. However, we are moving very rapidly to develop SWARM into a fully cloud hosted software platform that will harness the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing and predictive algorithms to eliminate the inefficiencies, waste and guesswork that is inherent and accepted in today’s data driven digital marketing campaigns.”

