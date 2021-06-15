 
checkAd

H.I.S. Thailand partners with Thailand Elite to promote the long-term Thai Residency & Privileges Program

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 09:15  |  20   |   |   

Thailand, renowned for stunning beaches, unique culture, and friendly people, can now be more than just a holiday destination.

BANGKOK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.S. TOURS CO., LTD. (HIS Thailand), a Thailand-based travel agency, has partnered with Thailand Elite to strengthen and expand the Thailand Elite Membership Program. The Thailand Elite Visa Program is an exclusive residency program, allowing foreigners to hold a long-term tourist visa with numerous exclusive tourism privileges for up to 20 years.

H.I.S. Thailand partners with Thailand Elite to promote the long-term Thai Residency & Privileges Program

As a subsidiary of H.I.S., CO. LTD. (HIS Japan), Japan's leading travel agency, HIS Thailand, will leverage the HIS global network of more than 400 branches in 64 countries to promote the Thai visa program and attract long-term residency tourists to the Land of Smiles.

In addition to residency tourist visas of 5, 10 or 20 years, the Thailand Elite Membership Program features exclusive V.I.P. services such as:

  • Airport services (including fast track immigration, lounge access, airport transportation)
  • Priority treatment at golf courses, spas, hotels, resorts, restaurants, hospitals and medical facilities throughout the country.

There are seven visa programs to choose from, catering to individuals, couples, and families.

5 Years Elite Visa Programs

  • Elite Easy Access
  • Elite Family Excursion

10 Years Elite Visa Programs

  • Elite Privilege Access
  • Elite Family Alternative

20 Years Elite Visa Programs

  • Elite Superiority Extension
  • Elite Family Premium
  • Elite Ultimate Privilege

As an authorized agent of Thailand Elite, HIS Thailand provides a seamless 4-step application process, regardless of applicants being in Thailand or abroad. The whole process takes 1 to 3 months and is open to most nationalities. 

The experienced team will guide applicants through each step, from selecting the right visa type to dealing with relevant Thai Government Departments.

About HIS Thailand

HIS Thailand is a Thailand-based travel agency established in 1997 in Bangkok. With nine branches in Thailand, it offers travel services for domestic and international travelers. It is fully supported by its parent, HIS Japan, with its global network, ensuring customers globally can have their travel needs met.

About Thailand Elite (https://thaielitevisa-his.com)

Thailand Elite, the operator of Thailand Elite Card, founded in 2003, is owned by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), a state-owned enterprise. Under the care of TAT, Thailand Elite's objectives are to present to esteemed foreign guests Thailand's finest vacationing and business experiences in several unique and special packages.

Contact:

Email: tha-info-elite@his-world.com
Telephone: +66-2-022-0966

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531423/his_tpc.jpg 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H.I.S. Thailand partners with Thailand Elite to promote the long-term Thai Residency & Privileges Program Thailand, renowned for stunning beaches, unique culture, and friendly people, can now be more than just a holiday destination. BANGKOK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - H.I.S. TOURS CO., LTD. (HIS Thailand), a Thailand-based travel agency, has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Martins Wine Advisor launches the first sought-after 'Jupiter' wine in 'Wines From Another World' ...
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Putting People First: The Story Behind The Innovative LG Dual Vane Cassette
Network Probe Market worth $909 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 9,736.98 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Military Shelters Market Size to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2026, Says a Study from Stratview ...
Satellite Payloads Market worth $11.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Ride Sharing Market worth $185.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Blood Donor Dog of the Year in Sweden Revealed
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Automotive Fabric Market to Reach $39.14 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus