PQShield Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

- This year's cohort includes representation from 26 economies on six continents with reach far beyond traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley

- The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2021 - companies that are shaping industries from healthcare to retail and many more

- PQShield, an Oxford University spinout specialising in post-quantum cryptography, made it to the selection for its contributions in the field of cybersecurity

LONDON and OXFORD, England, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PQShield, the Oxford-based cybersecurity company specialising in post-quantum cryptography, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers".

While quantum computers offer huge potential benefits to society, they also pose a significant risk to information security, as they will be able to easily break the public-key encryption widely relied upon today to protect sensitive data. PQShield is pioneering the development and commercial roll-out of advanced, quantum-ready cryptographic solutions for hardware, software and communications, and helping organisations across the globe prepare for the quantum threat.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO and Founder Dr. Ali El Kaafarani will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. PQShield will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome PQShield to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "PQShield and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer", said Dr. Ali El Kaafarani, CEO and Founder of PQShield. "Our inclusion is testament to the huge potential impact of the quantum threat, which is truly global in scale, and to the critical need for action across industries and governments as a new cybersecurity landscape looms large. We look forward to contributing to the Forum's dialogues on this critical issue, as we continue our mission to develop and integrate post-quantum cryptographic solutions that will help society secure its sensitive information now and for years to come."