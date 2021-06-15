 
Original-Research Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
15.06.2021, 10:01  |  23   |   |   

Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE
ISIN: MT0000580101

Anlass der Studie: Research study (Anno)
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 6.92 EUR
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

Record financial year 2020 concluded with strong profitable growth in turnover; Another significant increase in turnover and earnings expected for the current financial year 2021; The growth course we have embarked upon should lead to a disproportionately high increase in earnings as a result of economies of scale; Target price: EUR 6.92; Rating: BUY
Media and Games Invest SE closed the 2020 financial year with significant increases in turnover and earnings compared to the previous year. With a 67.1% increase in revenue to EUR 140.22 million (PY: EUR 83.89 million), the company continued its dynamic growth course. The high growth rate was primarily due to a fast-growing fourth quarter (revenue Q4 2019: EUR 28.17 million vs. revenue Q4 2020: EUR 48.69 million), which was the strongest in terms of revenue and earnings in the company's history to date, but was again exceeded in Q1 2021.

The significant increase in group revenue was primarily driven by the games business segment. In this segment, the company achieved a jump in turnover of 74.5% to EUR 75.20 million (PY: EUR 43.10 million). In addition to positive effects from the 'Corona stay-at-home policy', game updates and expansions as well as M&A measures also contributed to this positive development.

In addition, the Media segment also made a significant contribution to the increase in Group turnover with a significant increase in turnover of 59.3% to EUR 65.0 million (PY: EUR 40.80 million). In addition to revenue increases stemming from organic growth, this business segment also benefited from positive effects from completed M&A measures (e.g. acquisition of the main assets of Verve Wireless). In our opinion, the organic growth of this business unit was particularly boosted by the fact that the customer focus was very much on customers from the high-growth games and e-commerce sector.


Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC
Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:02 Uhr
Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): Kaufen
07.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par enabling further execution of the M&A pipeline
02.06.21
Über 30 Prozent Wachstum: „Onlinespiele als soziale Plattform“ – mehr als die Hälfte der Deutschen zockt regelmäßig an PC und Konsole
31.05.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; Aufstieg in den MSCI Germany Small Cap Index und Vollzug Umwandlung von PLC zur SE (deutsch)
31.05.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; Aufstieg in den MSCI Germany Small Cap Index und Vollzug Umwandlung von PLC zur SE
31.05.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; upgrade to the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index and completion of conversion from PLC to SE
31.05.21
Media and Games Invest; upgrade to the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index and completion of conversion from PLC to SE
28.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest SE intends to increase the framework of the existing Bond from 120m to 350m EUR and initiates fixed income investor meetings to conduct a subsequent bond issue
25.05.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc: Notice and Agenda of an Annual General Meeting
25.05.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest Mediensegment Verve Group launcht ATOM, eine einzigartige On-Device-Lösung für anonymisierte Ad-Personalisierung zur effizienten Nutzerakquise in einer Welt ohne IDFA (deutsch)