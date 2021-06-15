 
checkAd

Limelight Platform Announces the Acquisition of Meshh, the Global Spatial Analytics Leader

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 10:00  |  20   |   |   

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Platform is excited to expand its offerings in the experiential space with the acquisition of Meshh, the leading SaaS-based spatial analytics technology provider, from CSM Sport and Entertainment Holdings Limited.

A powerful complement to Limelight's active first-party data analysis, Meshh's spatial intelligence software and GDPR-compliant sensor technology provides the opportunity to understand vast pools of passive and anonymous data. The result is an industry-first marriage of Best-in-Class technologies that provides clients with a holistic view of event engagement and environment data through one intuitive platform—and one vendor.

Meshh brings more than 50 years of collective experience in research, technology, and analytics, enabling clients to compare and contextualize large attendee sample sizes and derive meaningful insights from consumer journey patterns and behaviour metrics.          

With a robust portfolio of Blue Chip clients, offices in London, NYC and Sydney, and a growing geographical footprint in 23 markets, Meshh empowers Limelight to venture further from North America and Asia-Pacific to serve clients in Europe and beyond. Leadership from both organizations believe the partnership will accelerate organic portfolio growth with clients in the sports, retail, automotive, advertising, commercial property and events and exhibitions industries.

"We are incredibly excited about the next stage of our growth fuelled by joining the Limelight family," says Meshh CEO Caroline McGuckian. "The partnership is testament to the forward-thinking mindset and proactive approach both organizations have taken during the pandemic to emerge stronger and better. With many shared values and clients, it is a natural fit—and the incremental opportunities for our joint offering are already evident."

"Meshh is the fastest growing, most innovative and exciting company in the burgeoning spatial intelligence market," says Terry Foster, CEO of Limelight Platform. "Their consumer data capture technology for live experiences is used by market leaders such as Live Nation, F1, NASCAR, BET Experience and London Marathon. We have been keeping a close eye on their global growth over the past few years and look forward to the value they can bring to our clients."

In addition to new growth, the new Limelight/Meshh offering will help long-standing clients from both organizations deepen customer connections with their brands, products and services through highly relevant, highly engaging experiences. According to Matt Vandrau, Group CEO of CSM Sport & Entertainment, a part of the Chime Challenger Network, "Limelight is a natural fit for Meshh and will be an important component in the next chapter of their growth story. CSM will continue to use both Meshh and Limelight as preferred vendors for our experiential activations."  

With combined client lists, combined products, and combined active and passive data collection and analysis—accessed by an all-in-one software system—the Limelight and Meshh partnership lays out the roadmap to the future of live events and activations worldwide.

About Limelight Platform

Limelight is a SaaS platform that helps global brands deliver memorable consumer experiences and measure the impact of their experiential marketing while dramatically improving results for companies like BMW, Porsche, RBC, Nationwide, Mazda, Kellogg's and General Mills.

About Meshh

Meshh is a SaaS platform that provides world class, location based intelligence and interaction solutions. We help event organisers, venues and brands measure engagement and interaction in their physical spaces. Delivering insights to marketers about how customers behave in real world environments so they can deliver richer, more immersive experiences. Meshh is used by forward thinking companies like Tishman Speyer, Nielsen, Diageo, Sky Retail, Lexus, World Surf League, Endeavor and Momentum.

Related Links
https://www.limelightplatform.com/
https://www.meshh.com/

For further information: Terry Foster, CEO, Limelight Platform, tfoster@limelightplatform.com; Caroline McGuckian, CEO, Meshh, caroline@meshh.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Limelight Platform Announces the Acquisition of Meshh, the Global Spatial Analytics Leader TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Limelight Platform is excited to expand its offerings in the experiential space with the acquisition of Meshh, the leading SaaS-based spatial analytics technology provider, from CSM Sport and Entertainment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Martins Wine Advisor launches the first sought-after 'Jupiter' wine in 'Wines From Another World' ...
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Putting People First: The Story Behind The Innovative LG Dual Vane Cassette
Network Probe Market worth $909 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Blood Donor Dog of the Year in Sweden Revealed
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 9,736.98 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Military Shelters Market Size to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2026, Says a Study from Stratview ...
Satellite Payloads Market worth $11.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Ride Sharing Market worth $185.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Automotive Fabric Market to Reach $39.14 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus