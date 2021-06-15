 
checkAd

Wacaco's new Picopresso will delight specialty coffee lovers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 10:12  |  20   |   |   

HONG KONG, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide leader in portable espresso makers, Wacaco Company Ltd, is bringing their most compact and pro-oriented portable espresso machine to market. The Picopresso is a high end manual espresso machine based on Wacaco's patented and groundbreaking piston-driven espresso machine technology, as seen in the Picopresso's predecessors the Nanopresso (released in 2017) and Minipresso (released in 2014).  The original Minipresso was the first of its kind and redefined the category of hand held portable espresso makers.

From that heritage and know-how Wacaco has developed a product that marries the convenience and versatility of an espresso maker that fits in the palm of your hand with the design and capabilities of a high end cafe quality machine. This specialty coffee machine features a naked portafilter, so users will see delicious creamy espresso flowing directly from a standard 52mm 18 gram stainless steel filter basket during the brewing process. With the Picopresso there are no shortcuts. Each home brewer must master the art of manual espresso making by dialing in the correct grind size, tamping, and perfecting pulling technique – their reward; an authentic cafe-quality espresso that will rival any expensive high-end machine.

"The world of manual home espresso enthusiasts is growing, and Wacaco is positioned to be at the forefront of this movement," says Hugo Cailleton (co-founder). "Our machines have enabled millions of our customers to adventure and brew remotely in some amazing locations." This new brewer is an assembly of quality; dedicated to elevating and extracting the essence of each coffee bean in flavor and character.  With the Picopresso home baristas will have the opportunity to master both the artful and scientific aspects required by the "ritual" of espresso making.

The Picopresso is set to retail at $129.90 USD and will be offered at a discount for $99.90 USD during the launching period of June 15th - 31st via https://www.wacaco.com/pages/picopresso.

About Wacaco:

WACACO Company LTD was founded in 2013 in Hong Kong by Hugo Cailleton and Jessie Wang, and quickly became one of the leading manufacturers of portable coffee makers worldwide. The brand is an advocate for breaking the traditional boundaries of coffee making with its "brew anywhere" mentality; while not sacrificing quality or design.

Photos and Videos can be found here: http://wacaco.coffee/picopressomedia

The Picopresso is the next level of portable espresso machines.

 

Wacaco Logo

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCA5xVyvxiQ

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531055/Picopresso_Web_Size_01.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076081/Wacaco_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wacaco's new Picopresso will delight specialty coffee lovers HONG KONG, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Worldwide leader in portable espresso makers, Wacaco Company Ltd, is bringing their most compact and pro-oriented portable espresso machine to market. The Picopresso is a high end manual espresso machine based …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Martins Wine Advisor launches the first sought-after 'Jupiter' wine in 'Wines From Another World' ...
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Putting People First: The Story Behind The Innovative LG Dual Vane Cassette
Network Probe Market worth $909 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Blood Donor Dog of the Year in Sweden Revealed
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 9,736.98 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Military Shelters Market Size to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2026, Says a Study from Stratview ...
Satellite Payloads Market worth $11.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Ride Sharing Market worth $185.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Automotive Fabric Market to Reach $39.14 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus