HPS Home Power Solutions to present the latest developments on the picea hydrogen-based home storage system

HPS Home Power Solutions to present the latest developments on the picea hydrogen-based home storage system

15.06.2021 / 10:00
Press release

HPS Home Power Solutions to present the latest developments on the picea hydrogen-based home storage system

  • Greentech Festival, 16-18 June, Berlin
  • Responsible Innovation Day, 23 June, online conference
  • PV Magazine webinar, 24 June

Berlin, 15 June 2021 - HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH (HPS), provider of picea, the world's first home solar-hydrogen power plant for grid-independent and carbon-free electricity supply, today announced its participation in several information events.

"A lot has happened at HPS since the beginning of the year," said Zeyad Abul-Ella, Managing Director and founder of HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH. "Together with Zollner Elektronik AG, based in Bavaria, we launched production of our picea home storage system. Around 80 systems have been sold since then, with half of them already installed at our customers' sites. HPS also welcomed EIT InnoEnergy, one of the most important European climate tech investors, as a shareholder. Berlin-based Energieinsel collaborates with us in marketing picea while Wohnwerke, a developer and planner from Southern Germany, is our partner for equipping homes with the picea system. The hydrogen strategies of the German federal government and the European Union provide an important framework for independent and carbon-free energy supply, including in the home sector. I am therefore pleased to be available both online and in person to share the latest developments at HPS and to answer questions from prospective and existing customers and business partners at various events over the next ten days."

