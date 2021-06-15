 
DGAP-News Cannovum AG enters cannabis market segment Dronabinol

DGAP-News: Cannovum AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
Cannovum AG enters cannabis market segment Dronabinol

15.06.2021 / 10:02
Cannovum AG (stock markets Düsseldorf, München, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) is pleased to announce a strategic supply partnership for Dronabinol with a European medical cannabis supplier. Products are expected to be sold starting from August as part of the Cannovum brand range, with a signature supply contract initially running until the end of 2023.
 
Cannovum is expanding its medical cannabis portfolio by adding Dronabinol through its licensed subsidiary, Cannovum Health eG. Dronabinol is a synthesized cannabinoid first prescribable in 1998 and now primarily used in pain therapy. By adding this established medication to the product portfolio, Cannovum takes another step to ensure best possible patient care: only a full range of medical cannabis medication options grants doctors the opportunity to find the optimum individual treatment for each patient. 

"The market for dronabinol has a volume of over €45 million in Germany alone. The inclusion in our portfolio under our own brand is an important milestone to provide patients in Germany and later Europe with a comprehensive range of medicinal cannabis. Cannabis extracts are to follow next," says Pia Marten, CEO of Cannovum AG.

In order to support doctors and pharmacists in finding the best possible treatment, Cannovum's pharmaceutical representatives have undergone intensive training on the full spectrum of Dronabinol with established medical professionals. Experience and expertise are key components in providing the best possible patient care, because every patient deserves the best therapy.


About Cannovum AG:
Cannovum AG is the first German listed medical cannabis company. Through its subsidiary Cannovum Health eG, Cannovum is a fully licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler, importer and manufacturer of high-quality medical cannabis products based in Berlin. The company focuses on the import of high-quality cannabinoid products, medical-scientific education and all-encompassing distribution for simplified and facilitated access to cannabis-based therapies. 

