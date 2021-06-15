Univé extends transformation collaboration with Atos including hybrid cloud solution

Atos has worked in partnership with Univé, a leading Dutch home and motor insurance provider, since 2009 and through the newly extended collaboration the hybrid cloud solution will deliver Univé a platform to support and facilitate innovation at scale in a secure environment. This approach is expected to increase agility, operational effectiveness and ultimately, augment customer experience while simultaneously protecting business critical processes.

Amstelveen (Netherlands) and Paris (France) – June 15, 2021 - Univé has extended its agreement for the management of its digital infrastructure with Atos for five years in support of the digital transformation of Univé, including transition to a new hybrid cloud platform .

Atos will remain responsible for security, compliance and chain management services for Univé, continuing to provide deep expertise in order to optimize the insurer’s critical processes translating to more efficient services to its millions of customers.

Frank Dijkstra, CIO of Univé, said "A reliable IT infrastructure, the continuity of our services and security are our top priorities and this is what we have experienced with Atos over the past ten years. Atos acts as a strategic partner and collaborates with us on existing services as well as on innovations. These are fundamental reasons for us to continue to work together for the next five years."

"The extension of this agreement offers us the opportunity to intensify and expand our positive cooperation with solutions that enable Univé – a loyal customer for many years - to respond to new developments and opportunities in the insurance market", says Peter 't Jong, Head of Atos in The Netherlands. "With our hybrid cloud solution, we continue to modernize and optimize Univé core operations, accelerate its transformation, increase operational effectiveness, and digitally enable our valued customer."

Attachment