Two thirds of organisations plan to continue or increase IT outsourcing in the next two years, as cloud providers deliver improved services during the pandemic

2021 UK IT Sourcing Study Results Published

LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 UK IT Sourcing Study, conducted by Whitelane Research in collaboration with PA Consulting, the consultancy that's bringing ingenuity to life, investigates more than 600 unique IT sourcing relationships and more than 800 cloud sourcing relationships held by over 250 participants of the top IT spending organisations in the United Kingdom.

The findings reveal that once again, cost reduction comes out top as the key driver for UK organisations wanting to outsource and a third of all organisations are looking to outsource more. Research also found that cloud service provider satisfaction is higher than the percentage of respondents that are satisfied with their IT service providers. COVID-19 has made a huge impact in the world; however, it has not had a knock-on impact on service delivery quality which has been largely unaffected, and one third of participants even feel that during the past year it is improved to a degree.