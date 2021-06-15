 
checkAd

Smart Stethoscope Market Size To Reach $76.9 Million By 2028, Infusion of Novel Technologies Aimed At Providing Better Healthcare Infrastructure For Patients To Drive Growth Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 10:35  |  47   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart stethoscope market size is expected to reach USD 76.9 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. A surge in the geriatric population, high adoption of technologically advanced products, growing healthcare infrastructure, and various government initiatives are the key driving factors for the market.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In terms of application, the cardiovascular segment held the largest revenue share of 28.7% in 2020 owing to the increasing prevalence of heart diseases
  • In terms of end-use, the hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The segment growth is majorly driven by the increasing number prevalence of cardiac and lung disorders
  • In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period owing to the rising aging population and presence of huge untapped potential

The smart stethoscope is user-friendly and cost-effective equipment that assists physicians in obtaining reliable results. Based on heart rate, these stethoscopes help in the diagnosis of respiratory diseases and disorders. Until now, the traditional stethoscope has played a significant role in the department of cardiology. Though, the medical device has some disadvantages, such as poor sound quality, which is particularly noticeable in obese patients and those with a thick chest wall. Hence, there is a booming demand for advanced stethoscopes to replace the traditional version of the medical, leading to market growth.

Access 90 page market research report, "Smart Stethoscope Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Cardiovascular, Neonatal, Pediatric, Fetal, Teaching), By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', By Grand View Research 

High prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, enhanced diagnosis, are other factors driving the market. As projected by the WHO, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., causing around 647,000 deaths every year. Technological advances, as well as the continuous introduction of new and innovative products, are key drivers of business expansion. For instance, recently in July 2020, HD Medical received FDA clearance for its HD Steth that uses artificial intelligence to aid clinicians to perform an advanced cardiac assessment at point-of-care.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Smart Stethoscope Market Size To Reach $76.9 Million By 2028, Infusion of Novel Technologies Aimed At Providing Better Healthcare Infrastructure For Patients To Drive Growth Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global smart stethoscope market size is expected to reach USD 76.9 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Martins Wine Advisor launches the first sought-after 'Jupiter' wine in 'Wines From Another World' ...
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Putting People First: The Story Behind The Innovative LG Dual Vane Cassette
Network Probe Market worth $909 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Blood Donor Dog of the Year in Sweden Revealed
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 9,736.98 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Military Shelters Market Size to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2026, Says a Study from Stratview ...
Satellite Payloads Market worth $11.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Ride Sharing Market worth $185.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Automotive Fabric Market to Reach $39.14 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus