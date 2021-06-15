EnginZyme awarded as Technology Pioneer 2021 by World Economic Forum

"We are extremely honoured to be acknowledged by such a globally respected organisation," says Karim Engelmark Cassimjee, CEO and co-founder of EnginZyme." Our team is committed to solving one of the fundamental challenges of our time - how to produce chemicals, foods, materials and other products that modern society relies on, in a truly sustainable way. To be acknowledged as a Technology Pioneer confirms the uniqueness of our technology and its potential to play a key role in tackling climate change. We are very excited to become a part of this community and look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on this challenge."

STOCKHOLM, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnginZyme, enabling the future of sustainable chemical production, announces that the World Economic Forum has selected it as one of the 2021 Technology Pioneers. This prestigious recognition highlights the company's innovations that address the challenges of the chemical industry in the 21st century.

The World Economic Forum recognises a limited number of companies each year as Technology Pioneers involved in new technologies and innovations that are poised to significantly impact business and society. The Forum incorporates them into its network, aiming to give next-generation innovators a voice in solving global issues and enables them to contribute their ideas in multi-stakeholder meetings. Companies selected in the past include Airbnb, Dropbox, Google and Twitter, as well as Swedish companies Spotify, Tobii Technology and iZettle.

"We're excited to welcome EnginZyme to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "EnginZyme and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

As a Technology Pioneer, EnginZyme's representative Karim Engelmark Cassimjee will be invited to participate in World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. EnginZyme will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

