PlanetWatch, a decentralized environmental monitoring pioneer, announces a major transatlantic partnership

Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France (ots/PRNewswire) - PlanetWatch, a French company

which decentralizes and incentivizes environmental monitoring by leveraging the

Algorand blockchain, is announcing a strategic partnership with EMRIT, a

US-based company which is building the new IoT wireless internet.



EMRIT will fund the deployment of thousands of PlanetWatch-compliant air quality

monitors, boosting the deployment of the PlanetWatch network across Europe, the

USA and Asia.





"We at Emrit are proud to partner with PlanetWatch and expand our IoT Blockchainfootprint and create exciting earning opportunities for the community. Not onlycan you monitor the quality of the air in your environment, but you also earnrewards as well! This is a win-win for any owner of a PlanetWatch sensor." -Jiten Varu, CEO of EMRIT.Claudio Parrinello, the CEO of PlanetWatch said: "Our partnership with EMRITwill deliver incredible synergies between two highly disruptive andforward-looking companies which both leverage advanced technologies and theengagement of local communities. We are enabling Smart City as a Servicesolutions and implementing a circular economy where citizens make their citysmart and reap immediate benefits from their commitment. Anybody can become aPlanetWatcher and help us look after our planet!"PlanetWatch revolutionizes air quality monitoring by using the AlgorandBlockchain, IoT sensors and AI data analysis, and incentivizing citizens tooperate air quality sensors and earn token rewards for data streams. PlanetWatchcan then deploy dense, real-time sensor networks and deliver hyperlocal,street-level, business-grade environmental data quickly and cost effectively.PlanetWatch's current focus is on air pollution as it causes over 7 milliondeaths per year (source: WHO). Also, recent studies link long-term exposure toair pollution with an increase in mortality from COVID-19 infection, and asignificant risk of infection via aerosol in indoor spaces, where air quality isa proxy for infection risks.PlanetWatch is strongly supported by high-profile partners such as Algorand, theAlgorand Foundation and CERN, the leading physics research lab in the world,where the Web was born.PlanetWatch was naturally led to partner with Algorand which provides a highlyscalable, decentralized and secure blockchain which is also one of the"greenest" around in terms of energy consumption. With regard to CERN,PlanetWatch is the only company in the blockchain ecosystem being an official"CERN Spin-off".PlanetWatch's network is growing very fast. It is fast approaching 1,000connected sensors, mostly in Europe and the USA. Its utility token, PLANETS, hasjust been listed on Bitfinex.Claudio Parrinello CEO claudio.parrinello@planetwatch.ioLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1525118/Planetwatch_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149587/4941827OTS: Planetwatch sas