PlanetWatch, a decentralized environmental monitoring pioneer, announces a major transatlantic partnership

Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France (ots/PRNewswire) - PlanetWatch, a French company
which decentralizes and incentivizes environmental monitoring by leveraging the
Algorand blockchain, is announcing a strategic partnership with EMRIT, a
US-based company which is building the new IoT wireless internet.

EMRIT will fund the deployment of thousands of PlanetWatch-compliant air quality
monitors, boosting the deployment of the PlanetWatch network across Europe, the
USA and Asia.

"We at Emrit are proud to partner with PlanetWatch and expand our IoT Blockchain
footprint and create exciting earning opportunities for the community. Not only
can you monitor the quality of the air in your environment, but you also earn
rewards as well! This is a win-win for any owner of a PlanetWatch sensor." -
Jiten Varu, CEO of EMRIT.

Claudio Parrinello, the CEO of PlanetWatch said: "Our partnership with EMRIT
will deliver incredible synergies between two highly disruptive and
forward-looking companies which both leverage advanced technologies and the
engagement of local communities. We are enabling Smart City as a Service
solutions and implementing a circular economy where citizens make their city
smart and reap immediate benefits from their commitment. Anybody can become a
PlanetWatcher and help us look after our planet!"

PlanetWatch revolutionizes air quality monitoring by using the Algorand
Blockchain, IoT sensors and AI data analysis, and incentivizing citizens to
operate air quality sensors and earn token rewards for data streams. PlanetWatch
can then deploy dense, real-time sensor networks and deliver hyperlocal,
street-level, business-grade environmental data quickly and cost effectively.

PlanetWatch's current focus is on air pollution as it causes over 7 million
deaths per year (source: WHO). Also, recent studies link long-term exposure to
air pollution with an increase in mortality from COVID-19 infection, and a
significant risk of infection via aerosol in indoor spaces, where air quality is
a proxy for infection risks.

PlanetWatch is strongly supported by high-profile partners such as Algorand, the
Algorand Foundation and CERN, the leading physics research lab in the world,
where the Web was born.

PlanetWatch was naturally led to partner with Algorand which provides a highly
scalable, decentralized and secure blockchain which is also one of the
"greenest" around in terms of energy consumption. With regard to CERN,
PlanetWatch is the only company in the blockchain ecosystem being an official
"CERN Spin-off".

PlanetWatch's network is growing very fast. It is fast approaching 1,000
connected sensors, mostly in Europe and the USA. Its utility token, PLANETS, has
just been listed on Bitfinex.

Claudio Parrinello CEO claudio.parrinello@planetwatch.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1525118/Planetwatch_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149587/4941827
OTS: Planetwatch sas



Disclaimer

