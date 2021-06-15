SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global outdoor solar LED market size is expected to reach USD 24.75 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24.6% from 2021 to 2028, according to the new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The use of solar PV cells in urban spaces for outdoor lighting applications has substantially increased over the last couple of years. The increased demand for these products can be attributed to their benefits on the fronts of energy efficiency, maintenance cost, and power cost over traditional lighting. As of 2020, the Europe market, closely following the Asia Pacific market in terms of market size, has witnessed a slight uptick in market demand with favorable regulations and incentive schemes supporting large-scale adoption.