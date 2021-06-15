Geratherm Medical AG: Subsidiary apoplex medical and Telekom: Together against stroke

Subsidiary apoplex medical and Telekom: Together against stroke

Strokes are one of the most common causes of death in Germany. Around 270,000 people suffer a stroke every year. Telekom is supporting the fight against this "widespread disease" in cooperation with apoplex medical technologies. The mid-sized medical technology company from Pirmasens offers a software-based solution that helps to detect the risk factor atrial fibrillation at an early stage and thus prevent strokes. Telekom and apoplex now jointly offer a solution for early Stroke-Risk- Analysis (SRA(R)) in the cloud.

"We want our technology to help reduce the number of stroke patients in the future," says Michael Waldbrenner, Managing Director of Telekom Healthcare Solutions. To this end, the digital SRA(R) will be operated in the Telekom Healthcare Cloud in the future. Doctors can use the SRA(R) application to screen patient ECGs for unknown atrial fibrillation and thus reduce a possible stroke risk with appropriate therapeutic measures. More than 200 clinics are already using the diagnostic software. "Our customers particularly appreciate the increase in diagnostic quality and the associated optimization of clinic processes," explains apoplex Managing Director Albert Hirtz.



Cloud with "ideal conditions"

The software is an approved medical device that can be securely operated in the Telekom Healthcare Cloud. The cloud can also be used by professional secrecy holders within the meaning of Section 203 of the German Criminal Code (StGB) to store and process data requiring special protection. "The Telekom Healthcare Cloud offers ideal conditions for us, as it meets both the requirements of the Federal Office for Security and Information Technology and those of European data protection, so that doctors can also use it without hesitation when processing medical data," says Albert Hirtz. "We are in the implementation phase and will move the first customers to the cloud in early August."