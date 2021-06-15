 
checkAd

DGAP-News Geratherm Medical AG: Subsidiary apoplex medical and Telekom: Together against stroke

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.06.2021, 11:11  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: Geratherm Medical AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Geratherm Medical AG: Subsidiary apoplex medical and Telekom: Together against stroke

15.06.2021 / 11:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Geratherm Medical AG, Geratal, 15.06.2021

Subsidiary apoplex medical and Telekom: Together against stroke

- Telekom enables digital stroke-risk-analysis

- Cooperation with apoplex medical technologies

- Data is hosted in the Telekom Healthcare Cloud

______________________________________________________________

Strokes are one of the most common causes of death in Germany. Around 270,000 people suffer a stroke every year. Telekom is supporting the fight against this "widespread disease" in cooperation with apoplex medical technologies. The mid-sized medical technology company from Pirmasens offers a software-based solution that helps to detect the risk factor atrial fibrillation at an early stage and thus prevent strokes. Telekom and apoplex now jointly offer a solution for early Stroke-Risk- Analysis (SRA(R)) in the cloud.

"We want our technology to help reduce the number of stroke patients in the future," says Michael Waldbrenner, Managing Director of Telekom Healthcare Solutions. To this end, the digital SRA(R) will be operated in the Telekom Healthcare Cloud in the future. Doctors can use the SRA(R) application to screen patient ECGs for unknown atrial fibrillation and thus reduce a possible stroke risk with appropriate therapeutic measures. More than 200 clinics are already using the diagnostic software. "Our customers particularly appreciate the increase in diagnostic quality and the associated optimization of clinic processes," explains apoplex Managing Director Albert Hirtz.

Cloud with "ideal conditions"
The software is an approved medical device that can be securely operated in the Telekom Healthcare Cloud. The cloud can also be used by professional secrecy holders within the meaning of Section 203 of the German Criminal Code (StGB) to store and process data requiring special protection. "The Telekom Healthcare Cloud offers ideal conditions for us, as it meets both the requirements of the Federal Office for Security and Information Technology and those of European data protection, so that doctors can also use it without hesitation when processing medical data," says Albert Hirtz. "We are in the implementation phase and will move the first customers to the cloud in early August."

Seite 1 von 3
Geratherm Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Geratherm-Medizintechnik mit Zukunft!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Geratherm Medical AG: Subsidiary apoplex medical and Telekom: Together against stroke DGAP-News: Geratherm Medical AG / Key word(s): Alliance Geratherm Medical AG: Subsidiary apoplex medical and Telekom: Together against stroke 15.06.2021 / 11:11 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Corporate News …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der sino AG beschließen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Vorstandsvorsitzende Antje Leminsky verlässt das Unternehmen, Michael Bücker ...
DGAP-DD: BASF SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Chair of the Board of Directors Antje Leminsky leaves the Company; Michael ...
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: ​​​​​​​Lufthansa Group announces medium-term targets and makes ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU legt endgültigen Angebotspreis auf €23,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group gibt mittelfristige Ziele bekannt und trifft Vorbereitungen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
Statement von CTS EVENTIM zum heutigen Urteil des Münchner Landgerichts
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:11 Uhr
DGAP-News: Geratherm Medical AG: Tochterunternehmen apoplex medical und Telekom: Gemeinsam gegen Schlaganfall (deutsch)
11:11 Uhr
DGAP-News: Geratherm Medical AG: Tochterunternehmen apoplex medical und Telekom: Gemeinsam gegen Schlaganfall