DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice - Correction



15.06.2021 / 11:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



[2021/06/15]



Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



SUSE S.A.