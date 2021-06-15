DGAP-News Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice - Correction
|
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
[2021/06/15]
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: Sebastian Mentzen; telephone: +49 69 2166 1284) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.
Securities
|Issuer:
|
SUSE S.A.
Legal entity identifier:
213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
|Securities:
|Ordinary shares of SUSE S.A.
|ISIN:
|LU2333210958
|Offer size:
|32,500,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option)
|Offer price:
|30.00 EUR per ordinary share
Stabilisation
|Stabilisation Manager:
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
|
Existence, maximum size of
the over-allotment option:
|4,800,000 ordinary shares
|Stabilisation trading venue:
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)
|Diskussion: SUSE - Softwareentwickler aus Bayern
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare