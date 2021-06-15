 
DGAP-News Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice - Correction

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.06.2021, 11:15   

DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice - Correction

15.06.2021 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

[2021/06/15]

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

SUSE S.A.

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: Sebastian Mentzen; telephone: +49 69 2166 1284) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: SUSE S.A.

Legal entity identifier:

213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
Securities: Ordinary shares of SUSE S.A.
ISIN: LU2333210958
Offer size: 32,500,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option)
Offer price: 30.00 EUR per ordinary share
 


Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Existence, maximum size of
the over-allotment option: 		4,800,000 ordinary shares
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)
 
Seite 1 von 3
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

