IPSO Announces New Products & Technologies

RIPON, Wis., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSO, the world's most dependable laundry brand and part of Alliance Laundry Systems, recently added several products and technologies to its already extensive range of commercial laundry equipment. Topping the list of these additions is EVOLIS, a 7-inch touchscreen control "EVOLIS" platform on washers and tumblers, offering a number of high value new functionalities in terms of connectivity and data accessibility.

IPSO EVOLIS touch control

EVOLIS: one single control eco-system

Thanks to the large 7inch touchscreen, and its connectivity and data accessibility, the EVOLIS control platform stands as one of the most intuitive controls in the commercial laundry industry. The control is available on both IY softmount washers and DR tumble dryers. This results in one single "control eco-system", which turns operating machines into something very easy. Whether the operator handles the washer or tumbler, the operations are featuring exactly the same intuition (selecting programmes, switching languages, accessing help-function,…)

IPSO Connect: management dashboard for owners

In addition, connectivity through the laundry management system "IPSO Connect", gives laundromat owners even greater control to run their business at the lowest possible cost of ownership. In-house laundry managers in a variety of facilities will appreciate the intuitive touchscreen as well. Thirty-four language options and real-word descriptions of cycles ensure staff members can effectively operate the machines to obtain exceptional quality results.

IDR: an additional energy efficient range of tumblers

IPSO's DR-tumblers are a vital part of the product range since many years, but recently a second line of tumblers was added to the range. This new range called IDR uses a combination of a radial and axial airflow, resulting in a maximized heat transfer, low energy consumption and short drying times.

The IDR-line range of commercial tumblers comes in capacities of 9, 11, 13, 16, 24 and 35kg. Recently, a new stack model IDD285, with a capacity of 2x 12kg, was added to the range for both in on-premises and vended environments.  

All product changes are reflected in the "IPSO digital showroom"

In times where most trade shows are cancelled and travelling remains a challenge, IPSO designed a digital portal. This offering enables all customers to learn more about the product range from anywhere and anytimeThe showroom is a golden opportunity for partners & current/potential customers to get familiar with the largest product range of the industry remotely through an interactive experience.  The platform offers functionalities for sharing content easily. Create your account on http://showroom.ipso.com and stay up-to-date with the products, solutions & technologies of world's most dependable laundry brand.

More information

Logos/images: https://alliancelaundrysystems.widencollective.com/c/njkaxfmf

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533447/IPSO_EVOLIS.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533445/IDD285.jpg  

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533446/IPSO_digital_showroom.jpg

 

New stack dryer model 'IDD285'

 

IPSO digital showroom

 




