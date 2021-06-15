Fingrid Oyj

Stock Exchange Release 15 June 2021 at 12:15 EET

Positive profit warning: Fingrid Oyj estimates that the Group’s profit for the 2021 financial period, excluding changes in the fair value of derivatives and before taxes, is expected to improve clearly on the previous year.

Previously, Fingrid estimated that Fingrid Group’s profit for the 2021 financial period, excluding changes in the fair value of derivatives and before taxes, is expected to improve somewhat compared to the profit for 2020.